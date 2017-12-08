Getty Image

It was a big night for the Los Angeles Lakers in Philadelphia on Thursday. LA ended a 5-game losing streak on the strength of a Brandon Ingram 3-pointer with less than a second to go. More importantly, LaVar Ball finally got to meet Joel Embiid, who was his nemesis about six or seven beefs ago.

All kidding aside, Ingram’s trey was huge for a Lakers team that led the Sixers for much of the night, only to see its lead slip away late and fall to a 104-all deadlock. But the team was composed, defending Philly’s last shot well and running the floor to set up the game-winner on a pass from Lonzo Ball.

And according to Jordan Clarkson, it’s a damn good thing Ingram shot when he did. The Lakers sixth man had some hilarious things to say about Ingram’s game-winner in a jovial LA locker room late Thursday night, including that he would have “slapped them worms” off of Ingram’s hair if he passed up the chance to take the winning shot.