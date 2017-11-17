Jordan Clarkson’s Pregame Routine Looks Like Every Teenager’s Perfect Saturday

#LA Lakers
11.16.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Having a routine is important for a number of athletes, especially on the day of a game. The most famous example of this comes from the world of baseball, where Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs made it a point to make sure he ate chicken before every game.

When it comes to having a routine, few people do it better than Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson. During a media session on Thursday, Clarkson was asked about a ritual he might follow on gamedays, and his response was fantastic.

Clarkson says his routine is “whatever.” The specific example he gave includes consuming fried chicken and candy, napping, and playing video games. Then, when he’s done with all of the stuff you would not expect to hear from a professional athlete on gameday, he goes and suits up for the Lakers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSJordan ClarksonLA LAKERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP