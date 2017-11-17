Getty Image

Having a routine is important for a number of athletes, especially on the day of a game. The most famous example of this comes from the world of baseball, where Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs made it a point to make sure he ate chicken before every game.

When it comes to having a routine, few people do it better than Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson. During a media session on Thursday, Clarkson was asked about a ritual he might follow on gamedays, and his response was fantastic.

Clarkson says his routine is “whatever.” The specific example he gave includes consuming fried chicken and candy, napping, and playing video games. Then, when he’s done with all of the stuff you would not expect to hear from a professional athlete on gameday, he goes and suits up for the Lakers.