Jordan Crawford Is Most Upset About Getting Cut Because He Just Ordered Shoes To New Orleans

#NBA Jumpstart
10.21.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Pelicans were in desperate need of point guard help with Rajon Rondo out after having sports hernia surgery, and on Saturday they found a veteran replacement.

New Orleans signed Jameer Nelson after he had been waived by the Nuggets so Denver could sign Richard Jefferson (after he was traded to the Hawks and subsequently waived). The move makes sense for the Pelicans, but it also caused them to waive someone to create a roster spot. The only player on a non-guaranteed deal they could waive was shooting guard Jordan Crawford, and they decided Nelson helped them more than Crawford.

As many noted, the decision wasn’t an easy one for New Orleans considering how well Crawford performed this preseason and in Friday night’s game against the Warriors, with 13 points and seven assists. For Crawford, it was a disappointing end to his latest NBA stint, but what he was most upset about was having to find a new home when he just ordered a new pair of sneakers that were getting delivered to his place in New Orleans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSJORDAN CRAWFORDNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP