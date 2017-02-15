Top 5 NBA MVP Picks

Jordan And Drake Unveiled Their Full NBA All-Star 2017 Collection

#Drake #NBA All-Star 2017
02.15.17 2 hours ago

Jordan Brand

The latest collaboration between Jordan Brand and Drake is set to release on Feb. 18, coinciding with NBA All-Star Weekend. The new Jordan x OVO All-Star 2017 collection features a retro Air Jordan 12 design in black with gold accents.

This will be the second OVO Air Jordan 12 in Drake’s collection, as he previously had a white and gold collaboration in the popular signature style. The other two OVO Jordan collaborations have been in the Air Jordan 10, also in white/cream and black (of course with gold).

The shoe features a “faux stingray” pattern on the side for added texture, while the bottom has the signature OVO emblem and the gold accents that have become standard in the collection.

Jordan Brand

