Getty Image

Hoodie Melo became an internet sensation this summer as videos of Carmelo Anthony working out in various hoodies popped up all over social media. Those workout videos, obviously carefully edited to show the best clips of him getting buckets, had people talking about Hoodie Melo being even better than Olympic Melo.

The folks at NBA 2K even went so far to give Hoodie Melo a 98 overall rating, far higher than his actual rating. Many wondered why Jordan Brand, Carmelo Anthony’s sneaker and apparel sponsor, had yet to capitalize on this budding viral sensation with some product. It seemed like, forgive the bad pun here, a slam dunk for Jordan to make Melo branded hooded sweatshirts.

Finally, on Thursday, Jordan Brand made it happen ahead of Anthony’s debut with the Thunder against his old team, the New York Knicks. The Thunder handed the sweatshirts, that read “HOODIE SZN” in the same font and spacing as the classic Jordan shoe box, out to some fans on the street prior to the game, as well as those draping the arena in the giveaway shirts (unfortunately, the hoodies aren’t the night’s giveaway).