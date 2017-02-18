Jordan Brand Shined A Spotlight On New Orleans For All-Star Weekend

02.18.17 1 hour ago

Jordan Brand

NBA All-Star Weekend is a celebration of basketball’s best and brightest, but it also offers the best experience of the year for the NBA’s fans. From player meet-and-greets to concerts to brand installation spaces, fans get more access to anything and everything related to the NBA than any other week of the year.

Among those installations paces in New Orleans was the Jordan Brand ‘Gotta Shine’ space, located in the middle of the French Quarter off of Chartres Street, which offered fans the opportunity to see some Jordan memorabilia and sneakers made exclusively for All-Star, as well as purchase the brand’s line of All-Star kicks and a few other premium retros.

Part of the space was dedicated to Michael Jordan’s history, specifically in New Orleans, as there was a picture on the wall of Jordan’s game-winning shot in the Superdome to beat Georgetown in 1982. Jordan said that’s when he went from “Mike” to “Michael,” as it was a signature moment that launched him into superstardom. (The Jordan 1s in the picture are an unworn pair from Michael Jordan’s personal collection.)

