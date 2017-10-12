Jordan Is Dropping Two New Retro 11s For Their Holiday 2017 Collection

#Nike #Michael Jordan
Sports Writer
10.12.17

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand debuted their Holiday 2017 collection on Wednesday featuring a plethora fresh winter gear coupled with two new Jordan retro 11s. This release came just days removed from the preseason debut of the new Jordan Brand Charlotte Hornets jersey, and their collaboration with Just Don in an initiative to bring back basketball short shorts. Basically, it’s been a strong month for all-things Jordan.

The ‘Win Like Mike’ collection is the cornerstone of Jordan’s Holiday 2017 lineup. Jordan Brand explained the thought process behind the line, saying; “From a national title-winning shot as a college freshman in 1982 to a record-setting championship season in 1996, MJ’s career was defined by winning. Winning like ‘82 and ‘96 means more than cutting down nets and raising banners, though, it means knocking down barriers to fly above in the pursuit of greatness.”

The short version of that is, we’re getting new Air Jordan XI and Air Jordan XXXII low colorways based off of Michael Jordan’s 1982 national title win at North Carolina and his 1996 NBA title win in Chicago. Yeah, that’ll work.

