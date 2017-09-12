Josh Childress Is The First Player To Go From The BIG3 Back To The NBA

#NBA
09.12.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Josh Childress was once a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft, going sixth overall to the Hawks in 2004, but the small forward has been out of the league since 2014. The 8-year NBA veteran (who spent two years in Greece in the middle of his career) most recently played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

While Childress wasn’t the biggest name on a BIG3 roster, he has earned a special honor as he has become the first BIG3 player to ink an NBA contract, as he reportedly signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Nuggets, per Basketball Insiders’ Michael Scotto.

At 34 years old, Childress still has life left in his legs and will go into camp with a chance to swipe a roster spot in Denver. As Scotto notes, Childress is the 18th player on the Denver training camp roster and he’ll have to challenge for a spot against Will Barton, Tyler Lydon, and Wilson Chandler at the three spot.

Even if Childress doesn’t make the opening night roster for the Nuggets, this is a big deal for the BIG3, who can now point to Childress as a success story for getting at least an opportunity to get back in the NBA after playing in Ice Cube’s summer 3-on-3 league. With the BIG3 setting its sights on even bigger names for 2018 and continuing to build and grow, having a player go from the BIG3 to the NBA only helps their legitimacy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBig3DENVER NUGGETSJosh ChildressNBA

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP