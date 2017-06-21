We won’t know if the Boston Celtics draft Josh Jackson with the third pick in the NBA Draft until it actually happens on Thursday night. But one thing we do know is that Jackson will not work out for the Celtics.
Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that he did not and will not work out for the Celtics before the draft, saying essentially that they ran out of time to meet with him.
Jackson spoke to ESPN in a pre-draft interview on Wednesday and said the timing didn’t work out to visit Boston. He also admitted it may impact whether the Celtics actually take Jackson on Thursday night.
