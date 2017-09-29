Josh Jackson Called Steph Curry ‘Small And Unathletic’ In An Interview

Josh Jackson had a lot to say before he played a game of chess with a stranger. He talked about the NCAA’s one-and-done rule for student-athletes. He compared himself favorably to Kawhi Leonard. He called out modern NBA players for not establishing a two-way game.

Then he called Stephen Curry “small and unathletic” before he went out and got beat at chess by a random dude on the street. It was a busy day for Jackson, and Vice Sports captured it all and put it on a YouTube video for our enjoyment.

The fourth overall pick in this past June’s NBA Draft was asked which player he compares himself to the least, and he was quick to say Curry. The question comes up around the one minute mark.

