Getty Image

What a start to the 2017-2018 season for the Phoenix Suns. Over the weekend, point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted out a cryptic message that may or may not but probably absolutely did hint at him wanting a trade, then tried to play it off with the old “I was at the hair salon” excuse, but the organization wasn’t buying it, so they sent him home indefinitely while they explore the many options on the table to try and make his wish come true.

Then, of course, there was all the losing, and if you’re going to lose, so goes the Suns’ apparent rationale, you may as well do it in historic fashion, which is precisely what they did on opening night – at home, mind you – in a recording-setting 48 point beat-down at the hands of the Blazers. They followed that up on Saturday with a 42-point drubbing from the Clippers.

Obviously not content with losing by embarrassing margins, they compounded the misery when rookie Josh Jackson made what has become euphemistically referred to these days as a “menacing gesture” toward a hostile fan, complete with some choice expletives. Since the NBA doesn’t take kindly to that sort of thing, they handed down a hefty fine on Tuesday.