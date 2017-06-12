The Sixers Are Reportedly Down To Two Players For Their First Round Pick In The NBA Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.12.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The great majority of projections for the 2017 NBA Draft involve the Boston Celtics selecting Markelle Fultz at No. 1 overall and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall. While something could change at the top, the consensus makes a ton of sense and that scenario would create a pivot point beginning at No. 3 overall with the Philadelphia 76ers.

We’ve heard that the Sixers have been considering numerous options with the third pick, including potentially trading the pick — there’s been rumors of a potential trade between the Kings and Sixers to swap No. 3 for Nos. 5 and 10.

While there are several prospects that could, at least theoretically, make sense for the Sixers, Jeff Goodman of ESPN believes that Philly has narrowed things to two players on the wing. Goodman, in speaking with Boston radio station WEEI, centered on the Sixers choosing between Kansas swingman Josh Jackson and Duke forward Jayson Tatum. (h/t Liberty Ballers)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSJayson TatumJOSH JACKSONKANSAS JAYHAWKSNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP