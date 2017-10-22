NBA/LeaguePass

We’re only a week into the 2017-18 NBA season, but so far, the Phoenix Suns have been a disaster. This isn’t to say they’ll be a disaster all season, but through the league’s opening week, the Suns are 0-3 and currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers for the worst record in the entire NBA. They’ve lost those games by a combined 92 points. It’s been that bad.

On paper, the Suns have more than enough exciting talent. Between Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, Dragan Bender, Alex Len, and Tyler Ulis, there’s just no excuse for that team to be this unwatchable.

Unfortunately for the Suns, the bad vibes don’t end with the product on the court. The Clippers defeated the Suns 130-88 on Saturday night, and to add insult to injury, it appears as though Jackson was filmed aiming a finger gun at a fan, pulling the trigger, and closing the outburst with an “f*** you.” It goes without saying, but you just can’t do that.