Josh Smith Is Expected To Sign With The Pelicans On An Injury Hardship Exception

#NBA Jumpstart
10.25.17 2 hours ago

The New Orleans Pelicans have been as snakebitten as any team in the NBA this season when it comes to injuries, with Rajon Rondo, Solomon Hill, and Alexis Ajinca all out for significant time with various injuries. The Pelicans’ took an even bigger blow on Tuesday night when Anthony Davis was forced out of their game against the Blazers with a knee injury, although he’s listed as day-to-day after the MRI results came back negative.

However, there are still plenty of holes to fill on the New Orleans roster and the league has granted them an injury hardship exception to go out and sign someone, and according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, that man is Josh Smith.

