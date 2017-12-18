The NBA Will Highlight The Best Young Hoops Talent On Earth At The Inaugural Jr. NBA World Championship

#Dwyane Wade
12.18.17 1 day ago

Getty Image

The NBA has done everything in its power to make the game of basketball more accessible over the last few years. Two of the major ways this has happened have been through its attempts to bring the game abroad and through various youth initiatives that try to get children playing hoops from a young age.

In the summer of 2018, those two things will intersect when the league puts on the inaugural Jr. NBA World Championship. Held from Aug. 7-12 in Orlando, the event will bring 32 of the top teams from 14U around the world together to participate in a basketball tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The tournament will feature 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams. Half of the teams in each field will be from the United States, while the other half will hail from around the world. The eight American squads come from one of eight regions: Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast, and West. The international teams, meanwhile, are slated to represent the Africa and Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, India, Mexico, and South America.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSCANDACE PARKERDWYANE WADEJr. NBA World Championship

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP