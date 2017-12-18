Getty Image

The NBA has done everything in its power to make the game of basketball more accessible over the last few years. Two of the major ways this has happened have been through its attempts to bring the game abroad and through various youth initiatives that try to get children playing hoops from a young age.

In the summer of 2018, those two things will intersect when the league puts on the inaugural Jr. NBA World Championship. Held from Aug. 7-12 in Orlando, the event will bring 32 of the top teams from 14U around the world together to participate in a basketball tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The tournament will feature 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams. Half of the teams in each field will be from the United States, while the other half will hail from around the world. The eight American squads come from one of eight regions: Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast, and West. The international teams, meanwhile, are slated to represent the Africa and Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, India, Mexico, and South America.