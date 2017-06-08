J.R. Smith Opened Up About The Premature Birth Of His Daughter In A Heartfelt Interview

The first two games of the 2017 NBA Finals have not been kind to J.R. Smith. Things have been so bad for Smith on the court that he recorded more turnovers (four) than points (three) in both games. But there is more to life than just basketball, which is why Smith and his wife Shirley, opened up to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about the birth of their premature daughter Dakota.

Dakota was born four months premature in January and both Smith and his wife openly talked about her birth on social media shortly after it occurred. This was a very emotional and trying time for the Smiths as Dakota remained hospitalized until May 23 due to her premature status. Yet the Smiths remained optimistic and, thankfully, Dakota is healthy and now living at home with her family.

