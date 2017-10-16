Getty Image

The sole question in the offseason after all the NBA chess pieces moved to their respective boards was: Do the Celtics have enough firepower to threaten LeBron James and the Cavaliers’ domination of the Eastern Conference?

It’s a fair question, and when a team adds Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and a high lottery pick, expectations will be sky high. Especially when said team, the Celtics, was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, over the Cavaliers. However, when it came to postseason success, the Cavaliers dispatched the Celtics in a mere five games, showing the gulf in class between the two teams.