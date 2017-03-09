The Best Front Courts In NBA History

J.R. Smith Will Make His Return To The Cavaliers On Thursday Night

03.09.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Good news for people who like the Cleveland Cavaliers and players who get buckets: J.R. Smith will officially make his return to the Cavs on Thursday night. Smith announced that he has been medically cleared to play in a video for UNINTERRUPTED.

Cleveland is traveling to take on Detroit, and in the video, Smith thanked the fans and his wife for their support as he worked his way back from an injury – Smith suffered a fractured right thumb back in mid-December and had to undergo surgery. Additionally, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue announced that Smith will not start and will be on an undisclosed minutes restriction.

Around The Web

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJ.R. Smith
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP