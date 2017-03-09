J.R. Smith Will Make His Return To The Cavaliers On Thursday Night

Getty Image

Good news for people who like the Cleveland Cavaliers and players who get buckets: J.R. Smith will officially make his return to the Cavs on Thursday night. Smith announced that he has been medically cleared to play in a video for UNINTERRUPTED.

Cleveland is traveling to take on Detroit, and in the video, Smith thanked the fans and his wife for their support as he worked his way back from an injury – Smith suffered a fractured right thumb back in mid-December and had to undergo surgery. Additionally, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue announced that Smith will not start and will be on an undisclosed minutes restriction.