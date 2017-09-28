J.R. Smith Doesn’t Want To Get Into A Pipe ‘Measuring Contest’ With Dwyane Wade Over Starting

09.28.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers, champions of the Eastern Conference the last three seasons, will be an interesting project this season. The team had a dramatic departure in Kyrie Irving’s trade to Boston, and the few new pieces to account for in the rotation.

One of those pieces is Dwyane Wade, a late addition to the squad after he was bought out by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week. Wade’s signing has certainly made LeBron James happy, but what will his role on the team look like with the likes of JR Smith, Derrick Rose, and (eventually) Isaiah Thomas in the mix?

Well, if you ask Smith, he’s not going to give you anything controversial as a quote. In fact, he basically deferred to coaching and Wade’s reputation as a shooter when asked what his role will look like on the team.

