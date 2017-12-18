Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring Kobe Bryant’s #8 and #24 jersey’s on Monday, and as a result, all-things Kobe has been dominating the NBA news cycle for the last several days.

Most recently, Nike brought back its iconic NBA puppets ad campaign for the occasion. Nike released three ads that feature Kobe Bryant waxing poetic about himself on a beach somewhere while fellow NBA icon LeBron James tries his best to abandon Kobe so he doesn’t miss his next game in Milwaukee. You can watch the videos here, and they’re all fantastic.

Bryant’s NBA career lasted 20 years, spanning three decades, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a professional basketball player from Kobe’s era that doesn’t have a Black Mamba story. Jerry West told the tale of how he nearly traded up to draft Tracy McGrady, which would have placed Kobe, McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal on the same squad. Kevin Durant revealed the advice Bryant gave him at dinner in Bryant’s final season. Our favorite story, however, comes courtesy of J.R. Smith, and it captures the essence of Bryant as a basketball player.