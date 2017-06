Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Finals were completed on Monday but J.R. Smith is already looking ahead to the 2017-2018 season and beyond. The Cleveland Cavaliers swingman was captured supporting an Instagram post themed on luring Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron James and company in Ohio.

The full post can be seen here by way of Bleacher Report, but Smith liked a picture that showed Melo and LeBron as teammates in Cleveland.