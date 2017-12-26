J.R. Smith Called Out Isaiah Thomas For Messing Up Their Pregame Handshake

Isaiah Thomas‘ worst nightmare has finally come true. Not only will reporters not stop asking “dumbass questions” about his trade from the Boston Celtics this summer, but now he’s messing up handshakes with players on his new team.

Thomas joked earlier this year that he’s worried he will mess up some of the elaborate handshakes each individual Cavs player seems to have with their teammates.

“When I got traded here that’s one of the first things, I’m like ‘dang, I’m going to have to get my handshakes down,’” Thomas said last month. And it hasn’t taken long for him to slip upo.

An eagle-eye’d Twitter user noticed that Thomas goofed up the elaborate handshake he had with J.R. Smith on Christmas Day, causing Smith to laugh as the injured point guard struggled through the moves. AWESOME ANDREW sent video of the mistake to Smith, who quote-tweeted it and admitted that Thomas’ worst fears had been realized.

