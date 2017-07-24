UPROXX At The ESPY's

J.R. Smith Denies Being The One That Gave The ‘Pretty F*cking Good’ Quote But Agrees With It

07.24.17 1 hour ago

Much of the NBA world does not understand why Kyrie Irving would want to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. First and foremost, Irving’s situation alongside LeBron James is flawless from a basketball standpoint, as his skills are magnified while his weaknesses are lessened in conjunction with the best player on the planet. Beyond that, the Cavs are, well, “pretty f*cking good” as a team with Irving on board and that was the way they were described by a member of the squad earlier this month after the Irving demand came out.

After some investigation, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye (who host a podcast together) absolved themselves of the quote including that phrase that was delivered to ESPN. Now, another member of Cleveland’s roster isn’t ready to take responsibility for it but, in a twist, J.R. Smith also went on the record in agreeing with the sentiment that it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Irving to want out of Cleveland.

