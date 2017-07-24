Much of the NBA world does not understand why Kyrie Irving would want to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. First and foremost, Irving’s situation alongside LeBron James is flawless from a basketball standpoint, as his skills are magnified while his weaknesses are lessened in conjunction with the best player on the planet. Beyond that, the Cavs are, well, “pretty f*cking good” as a team with Irving on board and that was the way they were described by a member of the squad earlier this month after the Irving demand came out.
After some investigation, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye (who host a podcast together) absolved themselves of the quote including that phrase that was delivered to ESPN. Now, another member of Cleveland’s roster isn’t ready to take responsibility for it but, in a twist, J.R. Smith also went on the record in agreeing with the sentiment that it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Irving to want out of Cleveland.
Join The Discussion: Log In With