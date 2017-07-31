J.R. Smith Got A Pair Of LeBron’s Sneakers Before The King And Rubbed His Face In It

07.31.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is Nike’s $1 billion man, so one would expect that whenever the King gets a new signature shoe released by the sneaker giant, he’d be the first to get a pair. That apparently isn’t the case, as J.R. Smith managed to scoop LeBron’s newest version of the LeBron 14s while on a Nike promotional trip to Hong Kong, while James was busy at his famed summer workouts in Las Vegas.

Smith took to his Instagram to brag about having the new pair of LeBron joints before James did, showing off the red and white colorway.

Hello World!!! (@kingjames ain't even got these) 🤘🏾

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

