J.R. Smith And His Wife Gave A Heartbreaking Update On Their Five-Day-Old Daughter

01.07.17 57 mins ago

From a basketball perspective, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for J.R. Smith. The Cavaliers’ guard has been sidelined with a thumb injury, and barring something unforeseen, he’s not going to be able to suit up for a few more months. But in the grand scheme of things, a thumb injury isn’t too terribly bad. He’ll almost certainly bounce back from that, so while he’s watching hoops instead of playing the game he loves, Smith will get there eventually.

Smith has far more important things to worry about, as we learned in a video that he and his wife, Jewel, did for Uninterrupted. The duo announced in October that they were expecting a daughter, and as they said in the video, Dakota was born five months early and weighs one pound.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who will ever go through it, that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” Jewel said. “Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

Jewel said Dakota is five days old as of Saturday afternoon. No one should ever have to go through something like this, and hopefully everything works out for Smith’s family.

