Nike has some new options for players to wear pregame have as part of their new apparel deal with the NBA, most notably (and popularly) a hoodie that has become a staple on the court in warmups and on the benches during games.

This was, purposefully or not, an addition made after the summer of Hoodie Melo and the vast majority of players can be seen in them, often hood up, going through warmups and when not in the game. It’s a complete non-issue that became an issue by way of an unsurprising source, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Smith said he thinks people will construe it as players making a statement about Trayvon Martin and then called out J.R. Smith in particular for wearing it on the bench. His issue with J.R. Smith wearing it was in relation to Smith looking discontented with being benched early in the season for Dwyane Wade, who has since moved back to the bench.

On Saturday, the Cavs’ shooting guard fired back at Stephen. A. on Twitter for his comments and asked why he was getting singled out when almost everyone in the league wears them.