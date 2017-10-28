Getty Image

Stephen A. Smith has a lot of respect for Dwyane Wade and little respect for hooded sweatshirts. He seems to be somewhere in between about J.R. Smith, but the Cleveland Cavaliers guard seems to care little for what the ESPN host has to say after he criticized him for wearing hoodies on the bench.

Smith was speaking about Wade deciding to move out of the starting lineup and back onto the bench, essentially moving the basketball-playing Smith back into the starting five. Stephen A. basically began by praising Wade before getting wildly sidetracked, criticizing Smith’s demeanor on the bench and for some reason evoking Trayvon Martin in his criticism of hoodies in general.

There’s a lot going on here, including a rant about where hoodies belong and a criticism of Smith’s body language on the bench.