J.R. Smith is a refined, stylish gentlemen who knows what he likes. He was quick to bring Arthur’s First caps to market through his Team Swish company, which even has a holiday collection out there if you need it. He also has a line of “Merry Swishmas” hoodies, because why not?

But he’s not too committed to his own brand to appreciate the hype and style of another, which is why it was no surprise he became the latest NBA player to break out the Supreme shooting sleeve on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith, who followed Kelly Oubre Jr. of Washington as the second player spotted in the Supreme X Nike collaboration, sported a black version of the sleeve on his left arm.