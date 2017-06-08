Getty Image

Minutes after the Cavaliers got their hearts crushed by the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, J.R. Smith decided to take to social media to showcase how confident he was in his teammates’ ability to still win the series. Smith wasn’t bothered by the fact that the Warriors were up 3-0 in the series; he believed and let that belief be known to his 670,000-plus Twitter followers by tweeting out “Cavs in 7.”

Smith’s tweet eventually got retweeted over 30,000 times before he deleted it, which seemed strange since it seemed quite logical that the Cavs guard of all people would tweet such a bold statement. After all, having extreme confidence is a big part to achieving success in the NBA. So why would Smith, a very confident player, delete his guarantee?