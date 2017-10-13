J.R. Smith Has The Most Absurd Coffee Order You’ve Ever Heard

#Cleveland Cavaliers
10.13.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith has said and done more absurd things in his 13-year NBA career than most of the rest of the league combined, and we love him for it. Shirtless J.R. owned the Cavaliers championship parade back in 2016. His infamous “pipe” DM was truly an all-time internet moment. And remember that time he made up an alter-ego for no particular reason? J.R. Swish is the embodiment of NBA entertainment, but his latest stunt may have finally gone too far.

Episode 50 of the Road Trippin’ podcast with hosts Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, and Allie Clifton dropped on Friday with special guest J.R. Smith. Smith talked about a plethora of subjects, one of which being his typical coffee order. Are you sitting down? Ok, good.

Before every game, the Cavaliers trainers go to Dunkin Donuts for coffee. They pick up one for J.R. Smith, so keep that in mind. This is what’s coursing through J.R. Smith’s veins every time he’s out on the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJR SMITH

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP