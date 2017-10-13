J.R. Smith Has The Most Absurd Coffee Order You’ve Ever Heard

Getty Image

J.R. Smith has said and done more absurd things in his 13-year NBA career than most of the rest of the league combined, and we love him for it. Shirtless J.R. owned the Cavaliers championship parade back in 2016. His infamous “pipe” DM was truly an all-time internet moment. And remember that time he made up an alter-ego for no particular reason? J.R. Swish is the embodiment of NBA entertainment, but his latest stunt may have finally gone too far.

Episode 50 of the Road Trippin’ podcast with hosts Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, and Allie Clifton dropped on Friday with special guest J.R. Smith. Smith talked about a plethora of subjects, one of which being his typical coffee order. Are you sitting down? Ok, good.

Before every game, the Cavaliers trainers go to Dunkin Donuts for coffee. They pick up one for J.R. Smith, so keep that in mind. This is what’s coursing through J.R. Smith’s veins every time he’s out on the court.