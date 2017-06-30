The Pelicans Are Likely Bringing Back Jrue Holiday For A Huge Deal

06.30.17

Jrue Holiday doesn’t appear to be leaving New Orleans anytime soon, and who can really blame him? The city is great, and the Pelicans want to lock him up long term.

Reports on Friday made it clear few people around the league think they have a chance to lure Holiday away from New Orleans. Despite reports that Dallas would go after both Holiday brothers, the pending free agent is likely to sign with his current team shortly after Friday’s midnight opening of the free agent window.

