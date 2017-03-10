It’s kind of surprising that Charlie Hall isn’t a bigger name, seeing as how his mother is the former President of the United States.

OK, that’s not true. Instead, Hall’s mom is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was the president on Veep. Still, the son of the nine-time Emmy Award winner isn’t especially well-known around college hoops, largely because he is a walk-on for Northwestern who has appeared in six games this season. Hall has played eight total minutes in those six games and has not scored a point. He didn’t score a point in 2015-16, either.

During Northwestern’s 83-61 thrashing of Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night, Hall got the opportunity to check in and play for the game’s final minute and change. For a brief moment, Louis-Dreyfus – along with her husband Brad Hall – went from a celebrity to a parent who was watching their kid play for the school that she also attended.