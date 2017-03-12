George Costanza's Most Humiliating Breakups on Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacted To Northwestern’s NCAA Bid With The Perfect Seinfeld Reference

#Seinfeld
03.12.17 1 hour ago

Northwestern is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history as an 8-seed in the West Regional, and Wildcats fans are really excited about it.

You would know this if you know a sports writer, saw their in-arena bracket watching party, or are a big Seinfeld and/or Veep fan and follow Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Twitter. Louis-Dreyfus’ son Charlie Hall is a member of the Northwestern basketball team, and his mom was super excited to see her son’s team find its way to the NCAA Tournament (as moms do).

However, Louis-Dreyfus’ reaction was even better because she used a video of herself as Elaine from Seinfeld to illustrate how happy she was to see Northwestern make it.

The little kicks are perfect for “the Big Dance” and the Wildcats landing the eighth seed in the West means they’ll have a fighting chance to advance to the second round. The Wildcats will face No. 9 Vanderbilt in their first round game and if they advance they would have the tall task of playing top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.

