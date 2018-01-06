Julius Erving Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery After His Release From The Hospital

#Philadelphia 76ers
01.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Dr. J had a bit of a scare on Friday night when he left a Philadelphia 76ers game and took a trip to the hospital for an unspecified medical emergency.

Fans of the basketball legend may have feared the worst with the little information that was given. And though we still don’t know much, it appears that Julius Erving is doing just fine this weekend.

Members of Erving’s management posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, giving a positive update about the Sixers legend. The tweet said Dr. J was given a “comprehensive” medical exam and that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

