Dr. J Was Taken To The Hospital After A Medical Scare At The Sixers Game

#Philadelphia 76ers
01.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Friday night’s on-court festivities went very well for the Philadelphia 76ers, as the team throttled the Detroit Pistons by a 36-point margin in front of the its hometown fans. In fitting fashion, the blowout victory took place 35 years to the day from arguably Julius Erving‘s most famous dunk, and in tribute to that and his overall impact, Dr. J was honored prior to the game.

Unfortunately, that was not the only piece of newsworthy information for the legendary figure, however, as the 67-year-old had to be transported to the hospital, as a result of an undisclosed illness.

