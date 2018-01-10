Julius Randle Saved Lonzo Ball From The Lowlight Reel By Finishing This Off-The-Backboard Pass

#LA Lakers
Associate Editor
01.10.18

Getty Image

With all of the drama surrounding the Lakers lately due to LaVar Ball’s campaign to get Luke Walton fired, the actually basketball games that are played in Los Angeles can kind of fly under the radar. For example, the Lakers played Sacramento on Tuesday night and took down their division rivals, 99-86.

Julius Randle stuffed the stat sheet for the Lakers, going for a game-high 22 points with 14 rebounds and six assists. He also is owed a dinner courtesy of Lonzo Ball, because Randle managed to save his rookie point guard from ending up on this week’s edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Ball and Randle got out in transition with Ball looking like he was going to have an easy layup. He decided to go for the highlight play, tossing the ball off of the backboard with the hopes that Randle would go grab it, throw down, and set the Staples Center ablaze. Instead, this happened…

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSJulius RandleLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 4 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP