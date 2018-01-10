Getty Image

With all of the drama surrounding the Lakers lately due to LaVar Ball’s campaign to get Luke Walton fired, the actually basketball games that are played in Los Angeles can kind of fly under the radar. For example, the Lakers played Sacramento on Tuesday night and took down their division rivals, 99-86.

Julius Randle stuffed the stat sheet for the Lakers, going for a game-high 22 points with 14 rebounds and six assists. He also is owed a dinner courtesy of Lonzo Ball, because Randle managed to save his rookie point guard from ending up on this week’s edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Ball and Randle got out in transition with Ball looking like he was going to have an easy layup. He decided to go for the highlight play, tossing the ball off of the backboard with the hopes that Randle would go grab it, throw down, and set the Staples Center ablaze. Instead, this happened…