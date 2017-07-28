Getty Image

Justin Beiber and Kyrie Irving share the same pastor and they may have gotten the same kind of advice from spiritual advisor Carl Lentz. Beiber cancelled his Purpose world tour earlier this week, while it was later revealed that Irving spoke with Lentz before he asked for a trade out of Cleveland.

No one knows where Irving will end up just yet, but the New York Knicks were rumored to be a potential target. Problem is, as the New York Daily News points out, Lentz isn’t on the best of terms with Knicks owner James Dolan.