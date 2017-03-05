It’s only been a handful of games, but Jusuf Nurkic has been a revelation for the Portland Trail Blazers since he came over from Denver in the Mason Plumlee trade last month. He put up big numbers in their win over the Thunder last Thursday – 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists – but even more significant were his contributions on defense, where he recorded five blocks. This gave Portland what they hope is a future glimpse at the type of dominant rim protection they’ve been so desperate to find.

Speaking of protection, it appears Nurkic’s girlfriend is willing to go to great and hilarious lengths to try and keep other women away from her man. Check out the shirt he wore into the arena prior to Portland’s game against the Nets on Saturday night.