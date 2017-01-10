This was a fun possession to watch pic.twitter.com/PqmxcN6Hts — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) January 10, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns looks like a point guard pretty regularly for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was at it again on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, showing off his dribble and speed despite his 7-foot frame as a big. Towns took a pass at the top of the arc and attacked the hoop, driving right at Salah Mejri as he came out to defend him. First, Towns crossed Mejri up, drawing audible gasps from the crowd as the Mavs center stumbled to keep up with his dribble. Mejri was flat-footed long enough for Towns to get a lane inside on him, driving to the hole and putting him to bed for good with a sick spin move to the hoop for the easy layup.

Dirk Nowitzki looked on helplessly near the baseline as Mejri completely whiffed on defending Towns. Poor guy. Earlier in the game KAT got his dunk on, treating Seth Curry particularly poor as he posterized the younger Curry in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns put Seth Curry on a poster! Someone check on that man! 🚀🚀 📽: (DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/ZAWmweBLmm — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) January 10, 2017

That’s more of a move for a center, but the flexibility KAT shows on the court is truly impressive. He went an efficient 15-for-19 from the field in 34 minutes on Monday. That’s good for a team-high 34 points for the Timberwolves in the 101-92 win at home.