Watch Karl Anthony-Towns And D’Angelo Russell Give Beach Volleyball Their Best Shot

08.08.17 1 hour ago

Gatorade

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell know their way around the basketball court, but put them on the sand and it’s a very different story. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets stars swapped courts to learn how to play beach volleyball, and it was pretty hilarious.

U.S. National Volleyball player April Ross hosted the event, and when she asked the players if they have any experience playing volleyball, Towns gives an ‘ish.’

Cut to a clip where he says “I don’t have any beach volleyball experience.”

