Karl-Anthony Towns Wore Amazing Halloween-Inspired HyperReacts Against The Heat

#Nike
10.31.17 1 hour ago



Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not playing on Halloween this year, which is why the star broke out his holiday kicks for a game against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Towns had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 125-120 overtime win over the Heat on Monday night, but what he had on his feet got more attention than what he did on the court.

The Timberwolves star had custom Nike HyperReacts inspired by the Friday the 13th movie series, complete with a bloody Jason Vorhees.

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSFRIDAY THE 13THJason Vorheeskarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNIKE

