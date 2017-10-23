Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA season saw its first real game-winning buzzer-beater when the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. The wild game-ending sequence saw Carmelo Anthony knock down a clutch three-pointer to give the Thunder a 113-112 lead with just 4.7 seconds remaining.

Minnesota found themselves without any timeouts left, but a quick inbound and what looked like an illegal screen from Karl-Anthony Towns freed up Andrew Wigging, who proceeded to bank in the long-distance game-winner. It was an exciting moment somewhat overshadowed by controversy.

That sure looks like an illegal screen, doesn’t it? The NBA released their Last Two Minute report from the Timberwolves-Thunder game on Monday afternoon, confirming what everyone thought in real time. It was an illegal screen on Towns.