Karl-Anthony Towns Threw Down A Highlight Slam With A Windmill Dunk In Transition

01.30.17 1 min ago

When discussing the NBA’s best young big men, the first two names that everyone will say are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns. While Embiid had the night off during Philadelphia’s win over Sacramento, Towns led the Timberwolves as they took on Orlando.

In the first half alone, Towns put up 13 points in 19 minutes on the Magic. His most impressive highlight was unquestionably this windmill dunk in transition. Towns got out ahead of the play after Ricky Rubio gained possession of the ball. Because Rubio is one of the league’s most skilled passers, he looked up and saw that there was no one between his ultra-talented big man and the rim.

So Rubio uncorked a two-handed chest pass that Towns reeled in without any issues. Towns did the rest himself – he took one dribble and took off towards the rim en route to a thunderous dunk. To add a little flair to the jam, Towns busted out a windmill. It was picture-perfect, the kind of play that reminds you that Towns is extremely talented and capable of busting out something flashy in addition to his super refined all-around game.

Whenever Embiid or Towns play, odds are they’re going to do something fantastic. Embiid getting the night off put Towns in the spotlight, and the Wolves’ star didn’t disappoint.

