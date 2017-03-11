Getty Image

Normally, Gregg Popovich likes to sit his star players during marquee match-ups for no good reason other than rest (and, of course, as a giant middle finger to anyone who might challenge his authority). But it’s looking like there’s a legitimate reason why Kawhi Leonard will miss Saturday night’s prime-time showdown against the Warriors.

According to a team statement, Leonard has been put into the league’s concussion protocol after leaving Thursday night’s game against the Thunder after getting hit in the head.