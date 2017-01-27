If people are taking it easy on Kawhi Leonard, perhaps it’s because they’re still surprised that he’s so freaking good. After all, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich recently revealed to The Score, he never even expected this 25-year-old to become the MVP candidate that he has been this season.
“No, I certainly did not see that… We saw his size and his athleticism, his work ethic, the way he practiced, the way he played, his toughness, so we made the decision,” Popovich said of the 2011 draft night trade that sent George Hill to Indiana for Leonard (and Davis Bertans).
“But when we made the trade, we were very nervous about it, because we really didn’t know.
“We knew what we were giving up, because George Hill was great for us, but we needed more size, so R.C. (Buford) and I, and Danny Ferry, rolled the bones.” (Via The Score)
That’s the kind of quote that’ll give fans of bottom-dwelling franchises high blood pressure, because if rolling the bones lands the Spurs a guy like Leonard, why is it so dang hard for [insert lousy GM here] to get a solid player in return for [disgruntled star who wanted out]?
But beyond the statistics (he’s currently 10th in scoring) and the individual honors (2014 Finals MVP and two DPoY awards) Popovich says he’s been most impressed by Leonard’s character and especially his work ethic, which the coach says is “off the charts.” Just keep all of this in mind when the NBA’s “top players” eventually try to ruin Leonard’s good name and frame him for murder by burying the corpses of 100 hobos in his backyard.
I remember being surprised that San Antonio was trading Hill, someone who looked to have such a high ceiling, for a player from San Diego State. But I don’t think I was the only one – he was picked number 15 in the draft, 13 teams picked ahead of the Spurs (Cavs picked twice) so I’m guessing none of them expected him to be as good as he is. Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Klay Thompson are the only ones that ended up as All-Stars and I don’t think any are considered better than Kawhi (maybe Kyrie will be one day when he gets his own team but not now).
If teams aren’t already, they need to start hiring away San Antonio scouts.
The Spurs are a classy organisation. Just look at all the well placed people who have worked for the Spurs go onto gigs around the NBA. But I beg to differ that the Spurs didn’t know. Am pretty sure Dime did a piece where the Spurs saw All-Star potential in him. Yeah, ok, maybe not MVP, but Kawhi is a product of the Spurs excellent organisation. He had people around him to hold him accountable and nothing was given, it was all earned.