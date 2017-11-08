Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery From Injury Has Been ‘More Difficult’ Than Expected

#San Antonio Spurs
11.08.17 2 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a fine start in the 2017 season, but the story thus far is the players they don’t have on the floor yet.

Both Tony Parker and 2016 MVP candidate Kahwi Leonard have yet to play for the Spurs this season as both continue to recover from injuries they suffered in the postseason.

Leonard has missed the first 10 games of the regular season because of right quadriceps tendinopathy, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted on Tuesday that his rehabilitation has been a slower process than anyone in San Antonio would have hoped.

