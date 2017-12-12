Kawhi Leonard Is Officially Listed As Probable To Make His Season Debut Against The Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs shared a fantastic piece of news on Monday afternoon, as the team announced that Kawhi Leonard is listed as probable to make his 2017-18 debut on Tuesday night. Leonard has not been able to suit up this season as he’s worked to recover from a right quadriceps injury.

The team tweeted out their official injury report for the game, and squeezed between updates on Danny Green (also probable) and Kyle Anderson (out), the Spurs shared that Leonard’s quadricep has recovered to the point that he should be able to play against the Mavericks.

Leonard’s return isn’t a surprise, as it was reported over the weekend that his initial target date of Saturday had to get pushed back to Tuesday. The team had been unable to give a set date prior to then, partly because of the “weird” nature of Leonard’s injury.

