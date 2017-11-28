Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs have (somehow) managed to stay afloat for more than a month without Kawhi Leonard. Credit for that high-wire act should be split between Gregg Popovich, LaMarcus Aldridge and others, but in the same breath, it is quite clear that the Spurs have a fairly defined ceiling in the absence of their on-court centerpiece.

Fortunately, it appears that Leonard is “very close” to making his season debut, according to Popovich himself.

Pop said he's "probably not gonna consult" with Tony Parker about when Kawhi Leonard will return. Pop did say Kawhi is "very close" and participating in "contact" work. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 27, 2017

Beyond the optimistic report, Popovich also revealed that Leonard is now playing 5-on-5, further foreshadowing what could be a speedy return.