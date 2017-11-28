Gregg Popovich Believes Kawhi Leonard Is ‘Very Close’ To Making His 2017-18 Debut

#San Antonio Spurs
11.27.17 13 mins ago

The San Antonio Spurs have (somehow) managed to stay afloat for more than a month without Kawhi Leonard. Credit for that high-wire act should be split between Gregg Popovich, LaMarcus Aldridge and others, but in the same breath, it is quite clear that the Spurs have a fairly defined ceiling in the absence of their on-court centerpiece.

Fortunately, it appears that Leonard is “very close” to making his season debut, according to Popovich himself.

Beyond the optimistic report, Popovich also revealed that Leonard is now playing 5-on-5, further foreshadowing what could be a speedy return.

