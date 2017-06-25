Jordan Brand Asks If Kawhi Leonard Could Get Buckets On Himself In New MVP Commercial

06.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The NBA Awards on Monday night will finally give us the answer to the biggest question of the NBA season: Who will win the MVP award? The three finalists for the award are Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard. The individual exploits of all three were incredible this year, but the offensive efforts of Westbrook and Harden stood out above the rest of the league all year.

Westbrook became the first player to average a triple double for a season, while still averaging over 30 points per game, while Harden wasn’t far off from averaging a triple double of his own in a tremendously efficient offensive season. Leonard’s raw offensive numbers don’t match up to Westbrook or Harden, but his efficiency stats certainly do and his impact on the defensive end of the floor is the hardest thing to quantify in comparison to what Westbrook and Harden do on offense.

With the MVP award being handed out tomorrow night, Jordan Brand created a commercial touting his great two-way play and reminding everyone why Leonard was among the finalists along with Westbrook and Harden.

