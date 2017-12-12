Kawhi Leonard Is Back And It Appears He Learned Karate In His Time Off

12.12.17

Kawhi Leonard will (probably) make his long-awaited return to the basketball court on Tuesday night against the Mavs after missing the first 27 games of the season with a quadriceps injury.

Leonard’s rehab has been a long and arduous journey to get back on the court, as the MVP candidate has dealt with setbacks and the generally “weird” nature of his injury. After two months of questions about when he would touch the floor, Leonard is ready to bring the Spurs back to near full strength (they will still be without Kyle Anderson for at least a few more weeks) which should make them legitimate contenders in the West.

One can’t help but wonder what Leonard was doing during his time away from the court. Of all of the NBA superstars, Leonard is the one we know the least about off the court — aside from liking 2 Chainz, but then again who doesn’t. What does someone whose life has been solely dedicated to trying to perfect his craft do when they are forced off the court for an extended period of time?

Karate.

